Truist Financial Corp Sells 181,920 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

