Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,102,660 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,877 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,102,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

