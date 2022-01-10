Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

