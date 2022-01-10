Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FirstService worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $176.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.31.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

