Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.