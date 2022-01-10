Truadvice LLC Sells 18,053 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Truadvice LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.52 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.