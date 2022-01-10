Truadvice LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $83.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

