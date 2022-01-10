Truadvice LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $106.29 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

