Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

