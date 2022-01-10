Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

