Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

