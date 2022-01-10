TradeStars (TSX) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $17,964.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

