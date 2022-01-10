Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.