Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $133.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

