Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

