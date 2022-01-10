Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.21 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

