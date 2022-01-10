Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.43% of NexGen Energy worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

