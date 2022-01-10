Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $4.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00006427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.