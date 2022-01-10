TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $2.31 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $123.45 million and $69,861.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

