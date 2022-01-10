Thunder Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $79.32 million and $4.90 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00338478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.