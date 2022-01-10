Throne (THN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $185.74 million and $1.21 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.