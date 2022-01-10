ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.74

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 3770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

