Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 50.6% Lower This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $11,749.02 and $114,828.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00302589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

