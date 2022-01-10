Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of THX opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.09. The company has a market cap of £97.38 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

