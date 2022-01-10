The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $166.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

