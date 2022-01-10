The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.38 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

