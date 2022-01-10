The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Progressive worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $109.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.