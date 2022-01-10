The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.