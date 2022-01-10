The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Kroger by 129.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,530,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.