The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

