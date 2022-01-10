The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $98,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

