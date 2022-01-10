The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

