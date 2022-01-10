The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €42.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.46 ($43.71).

Renault stock opened at €34.24 ($38.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.26 and a 200-day moving average of €31.70. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

