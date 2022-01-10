The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,538.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $667,782.75 and $15,538.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.07 or 0.07293603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.32 or 0.99828438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

