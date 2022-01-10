The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO opened at $408.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $354.07 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

