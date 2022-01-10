The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

