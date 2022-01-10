The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.33. 12,307,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,718,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

