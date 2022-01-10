The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.