Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $78.25 on Monday. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

