Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $892.29.

Tesla stock traded down $38.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $988.00. 309,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $992.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,073.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

