TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

