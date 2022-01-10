Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

