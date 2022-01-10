TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA opened at $12.30 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 47,038 shares of company stock worth $583,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.