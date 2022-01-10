Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 197.38%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

