TDH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 18,286% compared to the typical volume of 28 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.74. 110,391,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.