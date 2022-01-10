TD Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 553,141 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 204,165 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,010,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 112,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $156.27 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01.

