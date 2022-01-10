TD Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR opened at $50.07 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.