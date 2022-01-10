TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,820 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,602,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.