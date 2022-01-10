TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,610 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $41,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

Incyte stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

