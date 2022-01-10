TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,729 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortive worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

